Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NGC stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

