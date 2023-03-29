Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
