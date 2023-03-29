Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

