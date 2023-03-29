Carolyn McCall Sells 68,145 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($67,818.47).

ITV Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 80.78 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 724.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.29.

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

ITV has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.21).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

