Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

