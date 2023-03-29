TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSR Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSR stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Featured Articles
