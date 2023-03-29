TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSR stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About TSR

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.