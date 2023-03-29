Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

MALJF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

