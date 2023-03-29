Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 500,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

