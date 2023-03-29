Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,635,000 after acquiring an additional 559,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

