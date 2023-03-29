Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.