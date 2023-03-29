Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

