Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 70,133 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,133 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

