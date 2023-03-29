Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPG opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.