Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

