Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

