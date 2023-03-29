Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

