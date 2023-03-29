Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Leo H. Evart Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Leo H. Evart Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

