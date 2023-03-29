Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT stock opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

