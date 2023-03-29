Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 7,384 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

