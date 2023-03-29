Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

