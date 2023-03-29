Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.