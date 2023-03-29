L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.95 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

