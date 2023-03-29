Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

