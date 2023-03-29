Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

APD opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

