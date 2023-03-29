Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,227,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $4,747,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

PJUL opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

