Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.