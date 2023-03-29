Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,400 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health Stock Down 4.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.