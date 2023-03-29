Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

