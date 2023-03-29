Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.