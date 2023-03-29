Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

