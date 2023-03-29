Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

