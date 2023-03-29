Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.