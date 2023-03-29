SAM Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.