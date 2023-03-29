Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £20,125.26 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($24,726.94).

Premier Miton Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Premier Miton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.69 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.92). The stock has a market cap of £161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

