Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Acquires 40,983 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).
Altitude Group Price Performance
ALT stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.58. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Altitude Group Company Profile
