Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Acquires 40,983 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).

Altitude Group Price Performance

ALT stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.58. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.