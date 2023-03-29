Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £12,052.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,370 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £12,052.80 ($14,808.70).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,271.96).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 145.34 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -962.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.35).

