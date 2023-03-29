Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £12,052.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,370 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £12,052.80 ($14,808.70).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,271.96).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 145.34 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -962.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.