Barnes Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

B opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

