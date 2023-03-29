Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Augmedix in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Augmedix Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 84.58% and a negative return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.