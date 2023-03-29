Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
