Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

