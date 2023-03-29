Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

