ADMA Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 3.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.