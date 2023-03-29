Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

TSE APS opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

