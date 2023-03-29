Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $382.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $397.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

