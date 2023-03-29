FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 825,179 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

