Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SGC opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.73. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.