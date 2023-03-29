FY2023 EPS Estimates for Western Copper and Gold Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. Insiders have sold a total of 134,133 shares of company stock valued at $332,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

