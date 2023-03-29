Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.
Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.