Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 529,653 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.