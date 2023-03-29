CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

CTMX stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

