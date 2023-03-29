Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issued By B. Riley

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

