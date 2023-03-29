Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

PHAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

