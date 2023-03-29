Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

CNX opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $20,068,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 1,002,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

